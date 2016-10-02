_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/professionals-can-bail-nigeria-recession-apbn-boss/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=28645","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

BATN rewards 283 farmers for child labour policy compliance

October 02, 2016 / : ’Wale Olapade

British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) has been commended for ensuring compliance with Child Labour Policies among tobacco farmers in the country. This commendation was given at the 2016 BATN Farmers’ Awards Ceremony, which held in Iseyin, Oyo State, on Wednesday, September 28, 2016.

This year’s award was held to celebrate 283 tobacco farmers for their commitment to complying with policies and regulations on child labour and to reward their productivity Charles Kyalo, Director of Operations, BATN, expressed the company’s appreciation to the farmers for their valuable partnership and contribution towards the growth of the organisation.

“At BATN, we have a proud history with the farmers who we like to call our valued business partners. It remains important to celebrate these partners who play a key role in ensuring we deliver quality products to adult consumers,” he said.

Seyi Ashade, Area Head, Corporate Affairs, BATN West Africa, reiterated the company’s commitment to the growth of rural communities through the empowerment of farmers.

She stated that BATN maintains a tough stance against child labour, noting that the organisation had shown great determination to discourage it by creating massive awareness on the ills of child labour and the benefits of sound education for the children.”

Senator Gbolahan Dada (Ogun West), in a goodwill message, lauded BATN’s awareness programme on child labour policy compliance among farmers. He urged the company not to relent, while emphasising the critical role education plays in the current administration’s agricultural revolution.

He appealed for greater support from BATN to farmers in his constituency and advised the farmers to place premium on the education of their children.

A total of 283 farmers were rewarded with sprayers, bags of NPK and KNO3 fertilisers.

Mr Rasheed Bakare, chairman, Nigerian Independent Tobacco Association (NITA), speaking on behalf of members, appreciated BATN for its immense support and implored government to resist calls to withdraw support for tobacco farmers, who he said also cultivate other crops apart from tobacco.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
 This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN  Back! CLICK HERE!!!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News