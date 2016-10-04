Basketmouth loses mother

Mother of ace Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, is dead.

She died on Monday night according to information released by her son, Basketmouth.

The comedian, had via his Instagram page,[email protected] , broken the news on Monday night, saying: “Last night my angel left me, my first love stopped breathing and it’s the deepest pain I’ve ever felt.

“I love you for every sacrifice you made to make me the man I am today, I’ve loved you through the tough times.

“I’ve loved you through happier days and all I can say at this point is that I will love you forever. I will miss you mummy.”