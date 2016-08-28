Baptists call for re-introduction of assemblies in schools

The Ogun State Baptist Conference has called on government at all levels to review the cancellation of morning assembly in some schools.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of its 39th Conference-in-Session, held at the Baptist Church, Ibara, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The communique, signed by its President, Reverend (Dr) Segun Jaiyesimi, said the re-introduction would give school authorities opportunities to address the students/pupils on moral issues and patriotism.

The conference-in-session also noted the need for government to review the education policy as regards religious studies, contending that religious studies should not be merged with any other subject.

The body appreciated the introduction of subjects on entrepreneurship in schools and, therefore, appealed to government to provide the necessary equipment for vocational training, so as to make it a worthwhile initiative.

The conference called on Nigerians to embrace peaceful coexistence, submitting that Nigeria iss a secular state, hence the interest of every Nigerian’s participation in religious activities must be respected and protected.

It said further: “peaceful coexistence of Nigerian citizens is of utmost importance. The grazing reserve bill is unnecessary, rather, for cattle, sheep, horse, and other animals, rearers should consider ranching as it is done in other parts of the world.”