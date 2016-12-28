Ban petroleum tanker importation, builders tell FG

IN order to encourage patronage of locally-made petroleum tankers, the national body of Trailer and Steel Construction Builders Association of Nigeria has appealed to the Federal Government to place ban on the importation of petroleum tankers in the country.

The appeal was made in a communiqué issued at the end of the 2016 annual congress of the association, held at their national secretariat, on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Ibadan.

While addressing newsmen after the congress, chairman of the association, Alhaji Kasali Yusuf, noted that it was imperative for the Federal Government to see to the welfare of local manufacturers, especially steel and metal construction sector and encourage the growth of indigenous products.

He disclosed that the only way government could encourage the patronage of their products was to place ban on the imported products, which is striving at the expense of the locally made ones.

According to Alhaji Yusuf, “the steel and metal construction sector in Nigeria started as blacksmith and iron bending in the early ages and has come of age, with people in this sector, under the auspice of Trailer

and Steel Construction Builders Association of Nigeria, using their ingenuity to come up with good products that meet the needs of Nigerians.”

Alhaji Yusuf urged President Muhammadu Buhari to revive steel manufacturing companies in the country, including Ajaokuta Steel Company, Nigeria’s leading steel company and supplier of quality steel products, in order to ensure purchase of raw materials for construction at a cheaper rate.

While speaking on the benefit attached to the step, if taken, Alhaji (Dr) Muritala Adesola, national treasurer of the association, said the development would improve economy, increase in the rate of employment generation, as well as creating healthy rivalry among local manufacturers.