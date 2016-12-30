Badagry’ll witness massive transformation in 2017 —Ambode

Lagos State governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, on Wednesday, unveiled plans by his administration to boost and scale up the tourism potentials of Badagry, thereby creating jobs for the youth and the people of the ancient town.

Ambode disclosed this while speaking at the ongoing One Lagos Fiesta in Badagry, saying government had perfected plans to transform the town in the next 18 months, starting with the construction of 500-seater arts theatre and a cinema in January 2017.

The governor, while addressing a crowd that thronged Badagry Secondary School, venue of the fiesta, said government had earmarked many projects for the town in the incoming year, adding that his plan for the people is to live, work and play in Badagry.

“I know that there are lots of youths in Badagry and we have decided that throughout next year, we are coming to do a lot of projects in Badagry that will bring out all the tourism potentials of Badagry.

“To start with, next month, we are coming to construct a 500-seater arts theatre and a cinema just opposite the General Hospital. You already see what is going on at the Badagry Marina, it will create a lot of jobs for all of you but more importantly, I want you to take advantage of the Employment Trust Fund (ETF) that we have created. We believe all of us that are out of job for now, we have designed a way that you can have access to the ETF so that you can create jobs among yourselves.

“I want people to live in Badagry, work here and also play in Badagry. That is what we have started; we are going to continue and in the next 18 months, Badagry will change forever for good,” Ambode said.

Governor Ambode, who said he had lived in Badagry for a long time, said the youth are the future of the state and the country, and as such, they must take their education seriously, even as he also urged them to remain peaceful throughout the fiesta.

In his remarks, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Badagry Constituency 1, Honourable Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode, commended the state government for spreading the fiesta across the five divisions of the state, saying the initiative was a commendable way of positively engaging the youth.

He said the fiesta had brought the people of Badagry together, noting that it was a thing of joy because what the people used to pay for, by travelling far to enjoy, was being brought to them free of charge, by Governor Ambode and the state government.