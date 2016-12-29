Badagry ‘ll witness massive transformation in 2017 – Ambode

Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on Wednesday unveiled plans by his administration to boost the tourism potentials of Badagry, thereby creating jobs for the youth and the people of the ancient town.

Governor Ambode revealed this while speaking at the on-going ‘One Lagos Fiesta’ taking palace in Badagry, saying government had perfected plans to massively transform the town in the next 18 months starting with the construction of 500-seater arts theatre and a cinema in January 2017.

The governor, while addressing the mammoth crowd that thronged Badagry Secondary School, venue of the fiesta, said government had earmarked a lot of projects for the town in the coming year, saying that his plan was for people to live, work and play in Badagry.

He said: “I know that there are lots of youths in Badagry and we have decided that throughout next year, we are coming to do a lot of projects that will bring out all the tourism potentials of Badagry.

“To start with, next month, we are coming to construct a 500-seater arts theatre and a cinema just opposite the General Hospital. You already see what is going on at the Badagry Marina; it will create a lot of jobs for all of you but more importantly, I want you to take advantage of the Employment Trust Fund (ETF) that we have created. We believe all of us that are out of job for now, we have designed a way that you can have access to the ETF so that you can create jobs among yourselves.

“I want people to live in Badagry, work here and also play in Badagry. That is what we have started; we are going to continue and in the next 18 months, Badagry will change forever for good.”

Governor Ambode, who said he had lived in Badagry before for a long time, said the youth were the future of the state and the country, and as such, they must take their education seriously, even as he also urged them to remain peaceful throughout the fiesta.

On his part, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Badagry Constituency 1, Hon. Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode, commended the state government for spreading the fiesta across the five divisions of the state, saying the initiative was a commendable way of positively engaging the youth.

He said the fiesta had brought the people of Badagry together, and that it was a thing of joy that what people used to travel far and pay to enjoy was being brought to them free of charge by Governor Ambode and the state government.

Some of the notable artists that performed at the fiesta include Olu Maintain, Jazzman Olofin, Mayokun, Idris Abdulkareem, YCee, Guiter Man, Voice Olorun, Rabi Traditional Dance, among others.