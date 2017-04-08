Bachelors, here is a quickie recipe for you: Corned beef stew

If you are a bachelor with a nine-to-five job, I bet your kitchen would be your least favourite place in the house because you would hardly find time to cook (that is if you even know how to). Your second home would probably be mama-put joints, fast foods and five- star restaurants.

Moreover, if you are the type that invites your girlfriend every weekend to cook your weekly meal; you will end up spending more and of course, compensate her for her troubles. Guys, if you fall into this category, Xquisite Food has a recipe for you that is very quick and easy to prepare and I promise you will get to work on time! The beauty of corned beef stew is that you can use it to eat varieties like bread, fried plantain, boiled yam and spaghetti, which is very nutritious as breakfast.

You don’t have to go to the food-stuff market to buy the ingredients (most guys hate to do this), all you need could be bought at a nearby convenient store.

What you need

Corned beef

Tomato paste

Pepper paste

Onion

Vegetable oil

Seasoning cubes

Curry and thyme powder

Cooking Directions