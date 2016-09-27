_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/probing-17bn-looting-crude-oil-gas-necessary-aneej/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=27018","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/sporting-tribune/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

Babangida Aliyu’s son’s wedding reception turns into a re-union for PDP

September 27, 2016 / : Adelowo Oladipo-Minna

Former Gov son’s wedding reception turns to a re-union platform for PDP

The wedding reception of Mr.Ibrahim Babangida Aliyu,  the first son to  a former governor of Niger state, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, on Sunday, in Minna the state capital almost turned into a members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The wedding of the banker  was about the only gathering that has brought together the, who-is-who in the PDP in Niger state since Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over power on the May 29, 2015.

Notwithstanding pleas that the wedding Fatiha should not be turned into political gathering, the reception which took place at the Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre, Minna  strictly on invitation, the Talban Minna,  had hundreds of guests mostly friends and  political associates from within and outside the state present at the reception.

Two former Nigeria’s First Ladies, Honourable Justice Fati Lami Abubarkar and Hajiya  Turai Yar’Adua, wife of the immediate past Vice President, Jummai Namadi Sambo joined the former governor’s wife, Hajya Jumai Babangida Aliyu, to welcome the latest couple into her home.

Also, the wife of a  former governor of the Power state, Senator Zaynab Kure and a former member, Niger State House of Assembly, Hajiya Sada’atu Kolo, led the women group,  mostly members of the PDP, to special dance steps to rejoice with the Aliyu’s  family.

