Babalola calls for optimism

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Mr Femi Babalola (Jogor) has called on Nigerians to be optimistic of a better New Year.

Babalola gave the admonition in a Christmas/New Year message in which he assured Nigerians that the New Year would usher succour to all.

He said that Nigerians should “be of good cheers,” as Jesus Christ admonished that all the nation has to do was to get the economy planners irrespective of party affiliations to position the nation’s economy to key into the global boom and get Nigerians to benefit.

He called on the people to forebear as the economy bites harder, saying that the present hardship faced by us would soon be a thing of the past if well managed.

The politician praised the Nigerian workers for their indefatigably in spite of nonpayment of their salaries for upward six months, saying that their perseverance has helped to sustain the nation.

Wishing Nigerians happy celebration, Babalola called for reflection on all national issues, stressing that correcting the overwhelming national malaise required a collective effort.