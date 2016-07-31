Ayodele releases 2016/2017 book of prophecies, warns Buhari, Dogara, Atiku, others

Founder and Spiritual Head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, has released the 2016/2017 edition of his book of prophecies entitled: Warning to the Nations.

The cleric made the public presentation of the book during a press conference at the church’s headquarters at Oke Afa, Ejigbo in Lagos at the weekend.

While describing the body of revelations as contained in the book as the mind of God for the nations, Primate Ayodele said: “Let us have it at the back of our minds that a prophetic statement is not intended to intimidate or cause panic. Rather, such divine warnings should be seen as God’s divine favour extended to man for corrective purposes.”

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to be careful in his dealings, just as he mentioned that “The president will be misled. The administration may not be able to meet the expectations of the people at this time, because some people with him may not allow him to achieve as expected.”

The cleric also called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, to be careful so as not to jeopardise his political career, just as he asked former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to be wary of enemies within his political camp.

The South-West arm of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came under the scrutiny of the cleric when he said that a wrong choice of party leadership would bring instability to the party. He equally foretold a crack within the rank and file of the All Progressives Congress (APC).