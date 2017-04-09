Ayewa warms up for 40 years on stage

The gospel music industry, in a matter of time, will come alive again, when singers, stakeholders and fans of the living legends. Evangelist Joseph Adebayo Adelakun, popularly known as Baba Ayewa, gather to celebrate with the music icon-cum-pastor on his 40 year on stage.

Ayewa, according to the information gathered by R, is currently warming up to host notable clerics and dignitaries from all walks of life to appreciate God for a fruitful and successful music career.

R also gathered that the event tagged: 40th anniversary of Ayewa Band, will be held in the heart of Lagos State, just as top government functionaries and high society personalities are expected to grace the event.

It was also hinted that the event will showcase the grace of the music legend and the secret behind his success story.

The Amona Tete Mabo crooner, who has greatly impacted the industry, as well as become a force to reckon with for four decades through his unadulterated gospel music and wide experience, has become a great influence and asset to the gospel (music) industry and a role model to the younger and A-list musicians.