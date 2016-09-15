Ayade, Amaechi, others to brainstorm on harnessing Africa’s maritime logistics

The Annual African Shipping & Oil Roundtable/Award Dinner, facilitated by Africa Business and Logistics Support Services (ABALSS) UNLIMITED, a platform promoting Regional Integration and Economic Sustainability through Maritime and Energy Sectors in Africa, will come up 20th – 22nd September 2016, at the Calabar International Convention Centre, Cross River State.

According to a statement signed by ABALSS UNLIMITED Communication Strategist, Christy Abiodun Osemobor and sent to Nigerian Tribune, the theme of this 6th Edition is “Harnessing africa’s maritime logistics for the emerging oil & gas market for sustainable economic growth.”

The statement also explained that the event will be declared open by His Excellency, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State with Honourable Minister of Transportation, Nigeria, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and Honourable Deputy Minister of Transport – Ghana, Hon. Joyce Bawa Mogtari as Special Guests of Honour.

The Roundtable will be chaired by Chief Greg Ogbeifun, President – Ship Owners Association of Nigeria and Chairman of Starz Investments Nigeria Limited.

The Roundtable which will feature Panel Discussion, Plenary, Exhibition and Award Nite will focus on the following: Strategies to address infrastructural deficit in the Maritime and Petroleum sub-sectors that will enhance Economy recovery; cost effective intermodal transport system that will enhance seamless movement of goods and services within the sub-region;

strategies for the removal of trade barriers through intercontinental synergy that will strengthen investment climate to enhance rapid economic growth within the Africa sub-region; enabling environment for bilateral ties that will stimulate international trade within the Africa trade corridors; cost effective options to finance Trade, Maritime, Logistics, Oil and Gas businesses.

Optimising Maritime and Energy sectors as vehicle to create job opportunities, eradicate poverty and grow the economy.

According to the statement, expected speakers include Dr. Kofi Mbiah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ghana Shippers Authority, Barrister Hassan Bello, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Shippers Council, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, Director General Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. D. Sekonte, Executive Director Marine & Operations, Nigerian Ports Authority and Dr. Bashir Mamman Ifo, Chairman Ecowas Bank For Investment And Development (EBID).

Others are Mr Nnamdi J. Okonkwo, MD/CEO Fidelity Bank Plc; Mrs. Bola Adesola, MD/CEO Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria; Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas Chief of Naval Staff Nigeria; Prince Olayiwola Shittu, National President Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents; Hon Moses Asaga, CEO National Petroleum Authority Ghana; Chief Obasi Lawson, National President Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria; Dr. Maikanti Baru Group Managing Director NNPC; and Mr. Sobantu Tilayi, DG/CEO South African Maritime Safety Authority.