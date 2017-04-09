For Awo and most of us in my time, politics was about selfless service —100-yr-old Ade Akomolafe

On April 5, 2017, foremost educationist and founding member of the Action Group, Chief Adepoju Akomolafe clocked his 100th birthday. A man of many parts, who has contributed, in no small measure, to making a positive difference in countless lives within and beyond Nigeria, Pa Akomolafe speaks with Moses Alao and Rita Okonoboh on how his life has evolved over the past century, what he and others saw in the first Premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, what he thinks of Nigeria’s current politics, and his greatest regret as he clocked 100.

It is becoming increasingly rare to find centenarians who can recall, on first meeting, how life was in his/her heyday. It is even more interesting when such an individual is a contemporary of one of Nigeria’s greatest leaders, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. For Chief Adepoju Akomolafe, a man of many firsts, with an impressive track record of touching lives in so many positive ways, one can only expect nothing less. And that was exactly what he proved during his enlivening interaction with Sunday Tribune.

World-renowned Chinese teacher and philosopher, Confucius, in a quote that has equally become renowned for the premium it places on teaching as a profession, said: “If you think in terms of a year, plant a seed; if in terms of 10 years, plant trees; if in terms of 100 years, teach the people.”

Confucius aptly captures the life of Chief Adepoju Akomolafe, a quintessential teacher—focused, industrious and selfless – who, on 5 April, 2017, celebrated his centenary birthday anniversary.

Early life and education

For Prince Adepoju Akomolafe, a prince of both Ido-Ekiti and Oyo, having been born to parents from the royal lineages of Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti and Alaafin of Oyo, the circumstance of birth appeared to have been of great essence. Born in Ido-Ekiti, Ekiti State, to the family of Prince Daniel Oni Asaolu and Madam Dorcas Omoniyepe of Iyedi Compound, Ido-Ekiti, Pa Akomolafe, however, strove and achieved greatness by sheer dint of determination and God’s grace.

While speaking with Sunday Tribune, Pa Akomolafe said: “When I was born and brought up by my parents. As I grew up, Western education expanded my attitude to life in general. That influenced my perception and worldview and it is still working in me till date. I was fortunate to have been sent to school at a very early age. I was born 1917 and I started school in 1926, at the age of nine. My uncle, S.K. Familoni, was brought up by the missionary and trained in college, so he used that for good and God used him for my life. He picked me up at a young age.”

Pa Akomolafe had made reference to his maternal uncle, Mr Familoni of blessed memory, who, in 1925, passed out of the famous St Andrews College, Oyo as a qualified teacher and was immediately posted to teach at the Saint David’s Anglican School, Ijomu, Akure, Ondo State, thereby giving the young Akomolafe the golden opportunity his parents had been waiting for, to have him educated.

His uncle had taken the young Adepoju Akomolafe with him and got him enrolled at the school to continue his primary education. In January 1926, Pa Akomolafe also followed his uncle on transfer to St Andrews Primary School, Warri where he completed his primary education. It was at St. Andrew’s Primary School, Warri, where Akomolafe’s uncle was the headmaster, that he began courting other great men with whom he affected Nigeria’s political life positively, as he had as his class teacher then, a former governor of Ondo State and renowned Action Group chieftain, the late Pa Adekunle Ajasin.

After the completion of his primary education, Pa Akomolafe enrolled at the Ondo Boys High School, for a four-year education course that qualified him for a junior teaching appointment, which he took up at St Paul’s (CMS) Primary School, Igbaraoke, in January 1934. Not satisfied with being average, the youthful Adepoju Akomolafe had, two years after, enrolled at St Andrews College, Oyo, for a teacher’s course, which he completed in 1939 and by 1940, he had returned to the classroom, where he would continue in a ministry of shaping lives and contributing to the future of the yet-to-be-independent and the post-independent Nigeria. He became a trained school master at St John’s (CMS) School, Sabongida Ora, Edo State, and was there till 1943 before leaving to teach at the Christ Church Cathedral School, Lagos.

In 1947, another great chapter was opened in the life of the 30-year-old Akomolafe, as he joined the staff of Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos, and was there till 1952. It was at Igbobi College that he first began what would remain a golden relationship with the sage and first Premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

As it was the vogue in his time, Prince Akomolafe opted to study privately for a degree course at home while working and, in 1951, he passed and obtained the University of London Bachelor of Arts degree. This feat was immediately recognised with a colonial scholarship to study for a postgraduate certificate in education at the University of London (1952-1953).

‘Standing on the shoulders of giants’

But great as Pa Akomolafe considered his opportunity to be educated and to attain scholarly heights, he was more grateful for the opportunity to understudy and undergo training from great individuals, whose names have gone into the annals of history as some of the greatest teachers in the country. Though he had become a man of few words, the centenarian’s face brightened as he acknowledged the roles played by some past teachers and mentors in his journey through life. Although there were many, the names of great teachers like his uncle, the late S.K. Familoni, who launched his education adventure, the late Chief Ajasin, who he described as a great disciplinarian; Canon M.C. Adeyemi and Venerable David Okunfulure, came up handy. Others mentioned were F.O Fagbemi, P.A. Ogundipe and the late Rev. Cannon Banjo, who, he said, influenced and tremendously impacted on his life during his days at the St. Andrews College. Pa Akomolafe also noted that he could not forget the late Pa Emmanuel Alayande. he recalled that they met at the Ondo Boys High School in the early 1930s. He was a friend of his uncle, Familoni and they later became very intimate friends throughout his lifetime despite Alayande’s age difference.

‘What we saw in Awolowo that made us follow him’: Akomolafe’s life of selfless politics

According to Pa Akomolafe, the passion to serve his people had always been paramount in his heart and this passion was rekindled in 1947 when he moved to Lagos. After observing the political movement at the time, he said he teamed up with people of like minds, such as Chief Benjamin Afolabi Ajayi from Igbaraodo, to form the Ekiti National Association (ENA). The vision of the association, he said, was to work for the uplift of Ekiti and that as secretary of the new association, he would ride bicycle throughtout Lagos, searching for Ekiti indigenes to kindle their passion in the social development and political emancipation of Ekiti. Pa Akomolafe’s passion must have been noticed by his people, as he became the first Chairman of Ido-Osi District Council (Local Government) in 1955 and occupied the position until 1959 when he was elected as a member of the Federal Parliament. He was also a member of the Ekiti Divisional Council around the same period.

It was around the same period that he became a representative of his people that his path crossed with that of Chief Obafemi Awolowo for a second time, having related with him on a personal basis as a teacher to his first son, Segun Awolowo, who was a student of Igbobi College at the time Akomolafe was a teacher in the school. According to the centenarian, he had taken special interest in Segun Awolowo as he did all other students and had even undertaken to teach him personally; a development that first endeared him to Awolowo, who, at a point, began to refer to him as Baba Segun. And as politics and service to their people would have it, he was with Awolowo as one of the foundation members of the Action Group. As a member of the independence-gaining parliament, Akomolafe rose to become the Deputy Leader of Opposition, as well as a shadow minister for the Federal Ministry of Establishment.

Speaking on his political life and why he subscribed to the visions of Action Group, Akomolafe said: “I was a foundation member of the AG. The Action Group was founded for the development of Nigeria. When we founded the AG, it wasn’t for anything we could gain from it but for service to the people. We worked for the development of the people. We established schools, ensured that people were adequately trained. Till date, I am renewed with happiness that what we did then yielded good fruits. Nigeria has benefited in no small measure from what the AG did, and is still benefiting till date.

“At that time, we can say we were the parents of vision. That is why we still have a country called Nigeria today.”

And when asked about his view on contemporary politics, Pa Akomolafe had few words to say and his words were punchy and reflective, though his age would not allow him to reveal much. “Politics in Nigeria today has changed, especially with how it is practised. From my experience in politics, I would say the politics of the Yoruba is still better than what is available in other parts. However, I haven’t been following the politics of the present time. It’s not easy to do that with my age,” the centenarian said.

Coming from a man who has seen the best parts of two divides in Nigeria’s lifetime, having participated in politics in the pre-independence days and after independence, Pa Akomolafe’s words could be seen as a plea to present day politicians to copy the positive examples, which the centenarian said Awolowo and most of his contemporaries set with their style of politics.

Pa Akomolafe went down the memory lane by stating that as a local government chairman, he was only paid stipends, while as a parliamentarian he was paid sitting allowances, which could hardly meet his demands at that time. He added that back then, members were, indeed, honourable and not self-seeking, as both positions were not permanent but part-time.

Professional life

A man of many firsts, words aren’t enough to describe Chief Akomolafe’s achievements and influences.

On his arrival in Nigeria in 1953, after the completion of his one–year post graduate course, he was asked by high-profile elders in Ekiti to undertake the founding of a second secondary school. The only secondary school at that time, in the division, was Christ School, Ado Ekiti.

The Ekiti leaders had actually come to propose that he take up the position of pioneer principal of the proposed secondary school. Despite the availability of other offers awaiting him on this return and his plan to return to Britain to study law, in January 1954, he assumed duty as the pioneer principal of Ekiti Parapo College, the first to be run by an indigene, situated at Ido Ekiti. In 1968, having run Ekiti Parapo College for 14 years from inception, he was invited by the then military government of Western Region led by Colonel (now Late Major General) R.A. Adebayo to pioneer the first ever Statutory Corporations Service Commission, which he did meritoriously up to 1973 .

As an astute educationist, Pa Akomolafe laments the rot in the education in the country, attributing it to the nonchalant attitude of pupils/students, teachers, parents and even government to education. According to him, the reason teachers were revered in the past was because of their dedication and commitment to their work. He, however, noted that all those virtues were uncommon in recent times.

Public service

Pa Akomolafe was the chairman of Ekiti Divisional Education Committee, 1957 till 1963; chairman, board of management of various primary schools and teacher training colleges between 1954 and 1970; a member of the Governing Council, Ibadan polytechnic (representing the NIM) between 1975 and 1977.

In 1976, he was appointed the first Chairman, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Autonomous Board of Management, Enugu and he served in that position till 1979. He developed the hospital into an enviable one, that visiting heads of state, during their official visits to the state must go there. It is on record that the first open heart surgery in Africa was performed in the hospital during his tenure as the chairman. Consequent upon his excellent performance, at the expiration of his tenure at UNTH, the Federal Military Government gave him another appointment as the chairman, Lagos University Teaching Hospital in 1979 for two months, until the takeover by the civilian government. He was at this time, a member, board of management for Western Hotels Limited and the Lagos Airport Hotel Limited, a position he held from 1977 till 1979.

A deeply religious man

Chief Akomolafe is deeply religious and has contributed immensely to the uplift of Christianity at local, national and global levels. From 1954 till date, he has been member of several church committees from the local parish level (of his home church) right up to district council, archdeaconry board, diocesan synod, up to the church of West Africa and later Nigeria at its inauguration in 1989, up till a few years ago.

He worked alongside others for the creation of Ekiti diocese of the Anglican Communion. During the preparation for the inauguration, he worked vigorously for days without sleep to the extent that he was admitted to the hospital, prior to the day of the inauguration. He was chairman of the inaugural committee of the diocese from 1965 till 1966, its first registrar from 1966 till 1979, and until recently, its lay deputy president.

He has been a member of the Christian Council of Nigeria since 1962, and was chairman of its Western State branch, and later national vice president, and national president between 1989 and 1992. He is also a life member of the Bible Society of Nigeria. He served on the board of governor of Immanuel College of Theology for a little over thirty years, and was treasurer for 10 years during his membership.

Apart from teaching and serving on governing boards of various organisations, as well as the church, Pa Akomolafe is also very active socially. He is a life member of the Red Cross society of Nigerian; a Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Club of Nigeria and member, Ibadan Dining Club. He was the president, Nigeria Anti-tuberculosis Association between 1976 and 1981.

In 1947, while relaxing with some of his friends at an akara (bean cake) balls spot in Lagos, they discussed about the education and social situation of the country. This group of young men later came together to form the A Circle (which actually meant the akara circle).

Speaking on his contribution on religion, Chief Akomolafe, who highlighted his role during the visit of the then Archbishop of Canterbury to Nigeria in 1982, in which he was the one who conducted him round the country, stated that “My religion and religious life have never changed. The Church of England is very familiar with me; so the tour by the Archbishop of Canterbury which I coordinated also helped in the spread of the Christian religion in the country.”

‘I was never thinking of how long I would live’

On how he has been able to live for over a century, Pa Akomolafe, while acknowledging the special grace of God upon his life, attributed this to self-spartan life and discipline, which he said he has not abandoned till date. He however dismissed as untrue any claim to personal wisdom for longevity, adding that only God has the secret of long life.

“I was never thinking of how long I would live. I lived by the day; I do the best I can for each day. I make sure that I do not do worse than I did yesterday, but that I do better each day,” he told Sunday Tribune.

My greatest regret

Lamenting the general state of affairs in recent times, which he said had contributed to how things were run, he stated that “My main regret is that life today to most people is individualistic. It is now a life of ‘what I can get; what I can become,’ unlike our time that our lives were lived for the people. My advice to you people here with me now is that you can become the instruments of God in making your family and the society, in general, be such that will be of benefit to the people around you.

“At 100, I am most thankful to God that in my life, I have not made God unhappy for creating me. That is also another advice to the world; we should not make God unhappy for creating the world.”

Commenting on how Pa Akomolafe touched the lives of countless students and also built a family with great values, one of his children, Pastor Olaolu Akomolafe said: “It is one thing for you to raise other people’s children and your own children will be at the background with nothing to show. We have to thank God today for the life of our father; he trained other people’s children and his own children have not lagged behind.”

Also speaking on the importance of Pa Akomolafe’s teaching career, another son, Dr Olusoji Akomolafe, stated that “If you ask me what I think the most important achievement of Papa is, I will be biased as an educationist, I will say that it was his contribution to education and the number of lives God allowed him to touch. We are talking of hundreds and they are all over the world today. You could have come here and he would be the owner of the entire street here; but he didn’t do that. He contributed to touching lives, building others. Though he is not the only one; he is one of the remaining endangered species of his era. When he is done and he leaves us; we will be losing the last of the people from that golden age. He was not born with a silver spoon; he started from obscurity and now has become an icon. His memory is fading now, but we all pray that one day, it may not be in our lifetime, but one day, someone will conduct a Ph.D. research on him, or even make a movie about his life.”