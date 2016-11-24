AWF ends the year with Ebikwe, Ige, Ucha

The November 26, Guest Writer Session featuring Juliana Halima Ebikwo, Deji Ige and Ucha Chinonso Obiahu in Abuja, will draw the curtains on what has been a successful year of literary activities for the Abuja Writers Forum (AWF).

Juliana Halima Ebikwo, who hails from Anyigba, Kogi State, is a professional teacher and guidance counselor.

Her debut novel, “My Diary,” is a 253-page fictional diary entry by the character, Omolara. The narrative focuses on the sudden change in Omalara’s life when she is stricken by HIV/AIDS, and how she tries to come to terms with death knocking on her door.

Deji Ige, performance poet and writer, prides himself a Nigerian rather than a native of a state, but has his ancestral home in Ekiti State. Over the years, he has carved a niche for himself in the turf of performance poetry, with a unique ability and style of crafting captivating poetry pieces in quintessential English with a fusion of sublime Yoruba. He has delivered awe inspiring performances on several stages across the country and for television and radio audiences.

His academic background includes Bachelor’s Degree in Philosophy, Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism, a Master’s Degree in Media Arts. Ige is working on a Doctorate, and considers education a core tool for building intellectual magnitude.

Ucha Obiahu Favour Chinonso, popularly known as Ucha Df is a professional singer, songwriter, pianist , guitarist, poet and actress . She hails from Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

She is currently a band director and music teacher in Abuja.