Avengers write Buhari: Stop denigrating Niger Delta with your comments 

After a long while of quiet amid ceasefire of hostilities, the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) late Thursday night wrote an open letter, accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of denigrating the Niger Delta region with disparaging remarks while the ceasefire lasts.

The ongoing Ogoni clean-up, the group also averred, is nothing but a charade, being politicised by the president.

NDA in the letter, disclosed that President Buhari’s hands were soiled with the blood of late environmental activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, having served in the government of the late General Sani Abacha.

Spokesperson of the group, Brig. Gen Mudoch Agbinibo, in the letter posted in the group’s website, said Buhari was treating the Niger Delta region as a conquered territory.

“The High Command of the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) is constrained to write you Mr. President, General Muhammadu Buhari on your continuous disparaging remarks; since the cessation and suspension of hostilities by our fighters for liberation of the Niger Delta from economic colonialism of Nigeria.

“We are curious of comments like, ‘Niger Delta militants’ objective is to colonize Nigeria economically’… ‘Niger Delta militants are sponsored by economic looters’… During the passing out parade (POP) of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) 63rd Regular Course; where you personally issued misleading statements and threats of decisive military action if necessary to deal with Niger Delta agitation because you have purportedly opened up channels of talks through security agencies/agents and the multinational corporations.

“Mr. President, do democratically elected governments open channels for talks in situations like we have in the Niger Delta through security agencies/agents or you are assuming the Niger Delta as a conquered colony in your 1984 era?,” the group queried.

On the Ogoni cleanup, the Avengers said: “Mr President, you continue to emphasize on the charade you called ‘the flagged off process to the cleanup of Ogoni land’ as part of your government’s programme to salvage the ravaged environment.

“We are disturbed with the type of rhetoric and politics you are degenerating your age and authority as president of federal republic of Nigeria on issues concerning Niger Delta since you came into office.

“Wait a moment, how come your government is glorifying a charade called Ogoni clean up while you were a major player in that crime!

“How can you justify Ogoni clean up at the same time constitute a Task Force Called “Operations Delta Safe” that is embarking on environmental pollution with the burning and bombing of petroleum products in the guise of fighting oil theft?

“Does that amount to lack of genuine ideas or sincerity? OR at least, is there no relationship between environmental pollution and the ongoing indiscriminate burning and bombing of petroleum products by operatives of the so-called ‘Operations Delta Safe?’

“You continue to live in pretence and blind to the history of the Niger Delta agitation because of some psychopaths around and advising you… as far as you are concerned, you are as white as the snow!

“But do I recall that you were once a military governor, a minister of petroleum, military head of state and chairman Petroleum Trust Fund and General Sani Abacha’s henchman (the most corrupt dictator in the history of Africa).

“To say the least, your hands are soiled deep in the blood of Kenule Saro Wiwa (the Ogoni nine), events leading up to the pollution of Ogoni land that you are politicizing the cleanup process,” the group claimed.

“Mr. President basically, some other factors fuelling the Niger Delta conflict are corruption engendered by successive government that you served since oil becomes the commonwealth of the nation Nigeria.

“What is wrong in president simply producing a copy of secondary school leaving certificate instead hiring 13 Senior Advocates of Nigeria to suppress the judiciary?

“Whilst you start the Ogoni cleanup process; what is wrong in reviewing the Sir Henry Willinks Commission Report 1958? The Ogoni Bill of Rights, The Kaiama Declaration document of the Ijaw Youths Council, The General Alexander Ogomudia Committee Report, and The Leedum Mitee led Niger Delta Technical Committee Report?

“Conclusively, we are not in the trenches for the sake of arm struggle, the people of Niger Delta; our forefathers have always resisted the colonization and exploitation of the land…

“Since antiquity even without weapons against all form of occupation army, as such we wonder how your desire for decisive military action is going to win this war in your four years term to end our legitimate objective of controlling our resources for posterity,” the group averred.

It will be recalled that President Buhari has scheduled October 29 to meet with leaders of the region under the aegis of Pan Niger Delta Forum to hear the grievances of the people including the militants in order to halt the crises in the region.