Avengers: Be patriotic, vigilant, CNS tells naval personnel

With the resumption of hostilities by militants in the Niger Delta, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral I.E Ibas, on Monday, cautioned personnel of the force to be more patriotic and vigilant in securing oil and gas facilities in their domain.

He gave the charge when he visited the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS DELTA) and other bases and units of the Central Naval Command in continuation of inspection of platforms and formations for the evaluation of their state of readiness.

Ibas, who also visited the Nigerian Navy Engineering College, Sapele and Nigerian Navy Logistic Command, Oghara, said personnel must be patriotic and diligent in their job to sustain the oil economy of the country.

The Navy boss said: “We are aware of the current security challenges we are facing in the country, especially in the Niger Delta area, and the impact on the economy of Nigeria.

I am using this opportunity to talk to officers of different units in the Niger Delta area and the need to be more patriotic.

I have also used the opportunity to visit some of our IOCs to find out the challenges they are facing and the need to ensure that there is proper security to provide enabling environment for production levels to be improved on.

He also commended officers of various units in the command for their great contributions in ensuring their maritime domain is free from criminal elements.

He, however, hinted that the Naval University at Ibuzo, in Delta North Senatorial district would soon take off.

Meanwhile, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Muhammed Garba, said that the Navy was ever ready to maintain security in the Niger Delta region, especially as it related to fight against pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft.