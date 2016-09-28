Atunda Entertainment signs pact with Cocody on talents building, promotion of tourism

Atunda Entertainment, an activation of Motherland Beckons dedicated to the nurturing of talents in the different fields of creative arts, has signed a historical pact with Cocody, a suburb and one of the 10 urban communes of Abidjan in Cote D’ Ivoire.

According to Atunda Entertainment, the newly signed pact between the management of the talent nurturing group and the Mayor of Cocody offers the group the opportunity to hunt for and develop talents from Cocody in different creative endeavours ranging from music, acting, fine and applied acts, fashion and modeling.

Atunda Entertainment has, over the years, been noted for its expertise in hunting for raw talents, nurturing and promoting them to international stardom. Some of the notable stars currently on its stable include Olo Omidan Bata (bata drummer) and Anu, Lady Ekwe (percussionist) with Adigun Olohun Iyo (soloist) and Ara (Thunder, the latest female potter rave).

The new partnership deal, which is said to be the first time that the people of Cocody would be dealing with an internationally recognised external body, was signed by the Mayor, N’ Goan Aka Kacou and the founder of Atunda Entertainment, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, with the director of cabinet of the Mayor, Ambassador Koffi Y. Charles and both the Ambassadors of Nigeria to Cote D’ Ivoire, Mrs. Ifeoma Akabogu – Chinwuba and that of Cote D’ Ivoire to Nigeria, Kone Maman Toure, in attendance, to allow Atunda Entertainment deploy its expertise in building a colony of talented stars for Cocody.

Part of the Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed is for Atunda Entertainment to use its expertise to develop music, movies, comedy, fashion and model stars, infusing them with both Nigerian and Ivorien cultures. This has been aptly described as Cote D’ Ivoire/Nigeria amalgamation through creative arts and tourism. It will be recalled that Atunda Entertainment had signed a pact of similar nature with the government of Tanzanian.

The deal allows for the joint production and promotion of films and other creative works using Nigeria and Cote D’ Ivoire cultural elements and flavours both in Nigeria and Cote D’ Ivoire. Besides infusing local contents in the artistes, they are also expected to be imbued with international standard and over the years build the discovered talents into international stardom. The Mayor of Cocody, who was elated by the new move, expressed delight with the prospect of the joint venture and confidence in the creative ability of Atunda Entertainment to undertake the joint venture and deliver on the aspiration of his community, as he so much desired his people, particularly the youth, to be productively engaged and exposed to the international community.

Also expected to benefit from this deal is the tourism industry of the community and that of Nigeria as tour packages promoting both countries are to be designed, marketed and executed by both countries with various players, suppliers and buyers of travels engaged towards the realisation of this project, as tourism business between both Nigeria and Cote D’ Ivoire has been on the low ebb. The gateway to both countries is expected to be opened with the opportunity now provided through this platform.