Attention, Minister of Power

December 30, 2016 Letters

Residents of Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State are appealing to the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), to please intervene in their power situation, as they have not seen power supply for eleven years now.

Since the Benin Electricity Distribution Company took over from the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria, no effort has been made to restore power to the area.

Residents of the community were told by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company that Aniocha South was not in their radar because some members of the community wrote petitions against them to the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Consumer Protection Council (CPC).

Feyisetan Kareem

Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State

