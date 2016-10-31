Association woos Nigerians to Chinese Traditional Medicine

DR Yang Jin-Sheng, Secretary-General of the China Association of Acupuncture and Moxibustion, on Monday enjoined Nigerians to begin to exploit the efficacy in the use of Chinese Traditional Medicine (TCM).

Yang told Nigerians at an interactive ceremony in Lagos that his association’s delegation was visiting to sensitise Nigerians on the usefulness of TCM in the prevention and treatment of diseases.

“TCM is the traditional medicine of China, which has a history of 5,000 years. It contains rich Chinese traditional culture and philosophy and plays an important role in disease prevention and treatment.

“TCM considers the organs and parts of the body as a whole and believes that these organs communicate, coordinate and interact with each other.

“My association’s delegation is, therefore, in Lagos to make Nigerians know about TCM, how it works and the need for them to take advantage of it in disease prevention and treatments,” he said.

Yang said that the Chinese Government had in recent times introduced Chinese traditional medicine to countries like Australia, Canada and the United States, where it had been accepted.

The Lecturer at the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences also announced the Chinese Government’s plan to set up a TCM Centre in Nigeria soon.

He also said that it was imperative for Nigerians to know that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had in 1979 recommended 43 diseases that were treatable through acupuncture.

Yang listed such diseases to include respiratory system diseases, eye diseases, dental diseases, nerve, muscle and bone diseases, headache, migraine, trigeminal neuralgia, facial paralysis and mild paralysis.

He also said that the system had also been recommended for the treatment of urinary incontinence, intercostals neuralgia, shoulder, neck, arm syndrome coagulation disorders, tennis elbow, hiccups, gastroptosis, coli, diarrhea, intestinal paralysis and others.

The ceremony afforded some Nigerians the opportunity to present their state of health to the visiting delegation of China Association of Acupuncture and Moxibustion, as well as possible solutions to their diseases.