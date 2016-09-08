Asin-Ekiti agog as traditional ruler gets instrument of office

There was celebration in Asin-Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State at the weekend as the traditional ruler of the community, Oba Olufemi Abraham Babalola, was presented with certificate and staff of office by the state governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose.

At the event where the people of the community defied the rain to witness the occasion, Oba Babalola noted with joy that he had been on the throne since September 13, 2011 and was receiving his staff of office in September 2016.

The Alasin of Asin-Ekiti thanked Governor Fayose for perfecting his ascension to the throne of his forefathers and promised that he would work harder to ensure the growth and development of the community.

Speaking while presenting the staff of office to Oba Babalola, Governor Fayose congratulated him and commended him for his “maturity and patience”, for been on the throne for that long without confirmation by government.

He charged him to use the occasion to renew his resolve to bring further development to his community, just as he also called on the Alasin to reach out to sons and daughters of the community for their contribution to the development of the community.

On their request, he explained that they were under the purview of the local government administration but promised that the state government would assist the council administration to provide for the communities “considering the fact that Ikole is a large local government area and would need assistance in meeting some of the needs of the numerous communities therein.”

The governor also charged the royal father and the leaders of Asin-Ekiti to articulate their needs and prioritise them so that they could be included in the 2017 budget of the state.

Earlier in an address, the Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Kolapo Kolade, congratulated Oba Babalola and noted that “the process of filling the vacant stool of Alasin of Asin Ekiti was done without sentiments.”

Kolade noted that there was “the chieftaincy declaration which was registered on 8th August, 2011 establishing that there was only one ruling house in Asin Ekiti named ‘Agbelearagungi with six kingmakers.”

He said “the then state executive council after ensuring that all necessary conditions were fulfilled, approved the appointment of Prince Olufemi Abraham Babalola as the Alasin of Asin Ekiti on 13th September, 2011.”

While describing his emergence as “a clarion call to duty and service,” Kolade charged him “to work harmoniously with your people to accelerate the rate of development in your community.”

Chairman of Ikole Local Government Area, Mr. Adeyanju Adeyeye, traditional rulers, including the Olora of Oke-Ora, Oba Peter Daramola among other dignitaries, witnessed the occasion.