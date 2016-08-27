Arsenal grabs first win, confirms arrival of Mustafi, Perez

ARSENAL on Saturday secured its first win of the season in the English Premier League with a 3-1 defeat of Watford at vicarage Road.

The Gunners had lost their first game of the season 3-4 to Liverpool and drew 0-0 last weekend with reigning EPL champions, Leicester City.

Santi Cazorla put the Gunners ahead in the ninth minute with a penalty kick, while Alexis Sanchez made it 2-0 when he scrambled home from an accurate Theo Walcott ball into the box.

Germany forward, Mesut Ozil, making his first start for Arsenal after being rested post-Euro 2016, on the stroke of half-time made it three with a header off Sanchez’s pass.

However, substitute Argentine star, Roberto Pereyra scored for the Hornets on his debut in the 57th minute, as Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo who played all 90 minutes fired blank.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has confirmed the signing of Shkodran Mustafi and Lucas Perez, subject to the finalisation of paperwork.

The Gunners, having defeated Watford 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, will soon be reinforced by the arrival of German defender, Mustafi from Valencia and Spanish forward, Perez, who will join from Deportivo La Coruna.

“We have bought two players, Mustafi and Perez,” he said following the comfortable victory at Vicarage Road. “Now we can integrate them into the squad.

“We have to finish the paperwork. It looks as though it will be announced at the beginning of the week.

“We had to work very hard to get signings done. We have not got any plans for anyone else now.”