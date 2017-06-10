Arrest Professor Ango now ―NYCN

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria(NYCN ) has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Professor Ango Abdulahi, an elder statesman and spokesperson of Northern Elders Forum for drumming support for the 16 Northern groups who had earlier issued a quit notice to Igbos residing in the region.

The NYCN who called for Ango’s arrest during a press briefing at Murtala Square Kaduna on Saturday said should there be war in the country, Professor Ango Abdulahi and other prominent northerners will fly out of the country with their families, leaving innocent Nigerians at the receiving end.

According to the National President of NYCN, Comrade Isah Abubakar, he described Ango as an aged person who’s utterances should not be given recognition, saying that it is totally absurd for such person to have witness civil war and yearning for more with his statements.

Quoting Abubakar, he said “I begin to gather fact that Ango Abdulahi has been affected by old age , and you know if someone is growing older, that person’s attitude will start like that of a baby, I believe that’s what is happening to him.

“What is more surprising is that at his age, I believe that he has witnessed the civil war, and he still craves for another one. I think he is not really an elderstateman, because a true statesman should be someone who stands firmly against anything that can cause division in this country and he will not support an idea that will tear this country apart.

“I am very sure that Ango Abdulahi and other prominent Northerners will fly out of this very country when ever any dubious issue or act of war arises. As such his statement should not be given recognition since it is one of the signs of old age.

Abubakar who urged Federal Government to arrest and prosecute those found wanting in the act of destabilising the peaceful coexistence in the country reminded that the likes of Nnamdi Kanu agitating for Biafra became famous due to the negligence on the part of government to tackle the issue from inception.

His words:” this is the same mistake that the Federal Government made which gave Nnamdi Kanu ground to agitate for Biafra. While he should have been arrested and prosecuted, the government ignored him and he got to where he is today and lots of people are celebrating him.”

NYCN who condemned the eviction notice issued to Igbos residing in the North, however said they have commence an independent investigation to fish out the sponsors of Declaration by 16 Northern groups.

The group who kicked against any attempt to throw the nation into chaos said “aside the fact that eviction notice and declaration remain a calculated attempt to distract Nigerian from pressing issues that affect our collective survival as a nation , the declaration was sponsored by unfortunate politicians which shall be revealed soonest.

It could be recalled earlier on Friday that spokes person to Northern Elders Forum, professor Ango Abdulahi drums support for the 16 Northern Groups who called for Igbos eviction from the region, saying that whoever feels Nigeria is not conducive should quit.