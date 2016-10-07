Army sues for peace ahead Ondo election

THE Nigerian Army has cautioned against any form of disturbance ahead of the Ondo State governorship election on November 26.

The Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-General Charles Ofoche, gave the warning when he visited the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) office in Akure, on Thursday.

Ofoche noted that Ondo was one of the most peaceful states in the country, and cautioned anyone planning to destabilise the peace before, during and after the election to go elsewhere.

“The state government has done a lot in making the state one of the most peaceful states in the country. I am sure Ondo election will be peaceful like that of Edo State.

“In the last 16 months, no pipeline has been vandalised in the state. Ondo State is not a place for trouble makers,” he said.

Ofoche promised to work with all stakeholders to create conducive atmosphere for journalists to effectively cover the election.

The commander reiterated that the military would remain apolitical, and thanked journalists in the state for their cooperation.

Earlier, James Sowole, Chairman of NUJ in the state, thanked the Brigade Commander for the visit and promised that the union would maintain cordial relationship with the military.