Army Staff Sergeant bags 3 years imprisonment for assaulting teenager in Maiduguri

A Nigerian Army Court Marshal has sentenced Staff Sergeant, Umar Sale, to three years imprisonment for causing bodily harm to a male teenager in Maiduguri.

In his ruling in Maiduguri, on Tuesday, the president of the court, Brigadier-General Olusegun Adeniyi, said the convict would also be demoted to private as part of his punishment.

“Staff Sergeant Umar Sale, you have been found guilty of the charges against you, having listened to the presentation of the prosecution to treat you as a first offender.”

The president of the court said the offences were contrary to Section 104 (2b) of the Armed Forces Act Cap A 20 laws of the federation 2004, as well as Section 119 of the Armed Forces Act A 20.

“The court, hereby, sentences you as follows: On count one, three years imprisonment; on count two, demotion to a private.

“The sentence is, however, subject to confirmation by the authority as provided by sections 141 (2) and 152 (1a) of the Armed Forces Act cap a 20 laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004,” he said.

Umar was alleged to have tied up a teenager, Muhammad (other name withheld) on an electronic pole for several hours, causing him to lose one of his hands.

The teenager was accused of stealing money belonging to the soldier.