Army launches motorbike patrol unit in Plateau

AS part of the efforts to consolidate on the prevailing peace in Barakin Ladi and Riyom Local Government areas of Plateau State, Operation Safe Haven in charge of security in the state, has launched a motorcycles patrol unit to enable it penetrate the hinterlands and comb the difficult terrains used by gunmen as hideouts to launch attacks on innocent citizens.

It will be recalled that the two local government areas had been under the siege of Fulani herdsmen for the past three years. The gunmen often take advantage of the mountainous terrains which are not accessible by vehicles to launch deadly attacks on the inhabitants.

Speaking during the inauguration in Riyom, General Rogers said the motorcycles were given to the command by the Army Headquarters for special operations in case of emergency, adding that the motorcycles were needed especially in the two local governments to penetrate areas that were not accessible to Hilux and other operational vehicles.

“These motorcycles are for special operations, they are meant to get to where our Hilux vehicles cannot get to; it is for emergency operations. So, you must protect them, you must protect and maintain them as your personal property. If you damage them willfully, you will pay for them.

“If you damage them, you will be held responsible. If there is any mechanical problem, we understand that, we would cater for the repair. You must not ride the motorcycles alone; you must always go in pairs at the same time; no single motorcycle must leave the base station alone” he warned.

General Rogers said the motorbikes had the capacity to move faster into the interior areas to meet up with the challenges of insecurity in the hinterlands where vehicular movements are restricted, adding that trekking into such areas by soldiers would not give the command time advantage to catch up with the insurgents anytime they struck.

He said apart from Barakin Ladi and Riyom Local Government areas, some of the bikes would be deployed to Wase and Mangu Local Governments and other areas considered as flash points with terrible terrains in the state, adding that the command would step up his operations and intelligent gatherings as dry season approached and charged people of the state to cooperate with OPSH in consolidating on the prevailing peace.

On the choice of Riyom Local Government as the launch pad for the motorcycle, General Rogers said in recent time, there had been persistent cases of armed robbery, cow rustling and clashes between various communities in the area, adding that the bikes would enable his men to move into action and get to any spot of crisis in the local government.