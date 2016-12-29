Army institutes administrative panel on Commandant’s murder

The Nigerian Army authorities in the 2 Mechanised Division have instituted an administrative panel to unravel the circumstances surrounding the gruesome killing of the Commandant of the Command Secondary School, Apata Ibadan, Colonel Anthony Okeyim, by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

Metro learnt that the Administrative Panel of Enquiry was instituted by the General Officer Commanding, Major General Chukwunedum Martins Abraham.

The panel, according to the Army spokesman for the 2 Division, Ibadan, Colonel Timothy Antigha, was simply administrative and would in no way conflict with the investigation being conducted by the Homicide section of the Oyo State Police Command.

According to Colonel Antigha, the findings of the panel would assist the Nigerian Army in the prevention of a repeat of such occurrence in the future.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP also confirmed to Metro that detectives were still working on unraveling the killers of the Army officer, saying that case was being handled by the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Iyaganku, Ibadan.

Metro also learnt that the six suspects, including staff recruited by Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of the secondary school were still undergoing interrogation at the State CID.

It will be recalled that the body of the late Commandant, Colonel Okeyim, was found lifeless in front of his official quarters within the school premises in the early hours of Monday, December 12.