Army arrests fake soldier in Ondo

MEN of the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Akure, Ondo State at the weekend apprehended a middle aged man, Mike Ajulo, who has been parading himself as an army officer in the state.

Ajulo was alleged to have been involved in criminal activities in the state, claiming to be an army officer to the unsuspecting member of the public.

Speaking on his arrest, the Public Relation Officer of the Brigade, Captain Ojo Adelegan, disclosed that the suspect was arrested in Akure, following a report about his involvement in a land dispute.

According to him, Ajulo has been using the military uniform to dupe and harass unsuspecteing member of the public before he was nabbed at the weekend.

Adelegan said, “We discovered that he has been involved in series of impersonation and had been going about telling people that he is an army officer.

“His arrest was as a result of reported cases of land Issues and other criminal activities against him, he has confessed to some of the crimes.

“The Brigade is using this medium to inform the general public that MrAjulo is not an army officer and also, he has never worked as a military officer anywhere.”

He however said that the 48-year-old suspect will be handed over to the Ondo State Police Command for prosecution after concluding its investigation on the matter.

The brigade spokesman appealed to the people of the state to be mindful of the people they relate and transact business with, urging the public to report to the brigade any person with doubtful army identity.