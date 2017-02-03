_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2017/02/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/warren-buffett-i-bought-12-billion-stock-trump-won/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/about-us/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/warren-buffett-i-bought-12-billion-stock-trump-won/buffett/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/tribune-tv-2/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Army arrested 26 Nigeriens, Chadians for aiding Boko Haram

• Confirms 121 dead, 97 wounded in air misfire on IDP camp • My hand, leg chopped off because I wanted to surrender —Suspect

February 3, 2017 Bodunrin Kayode - Maiduguri Crime Reports, Top News

boko haram

TWENTY six more foreigners have been arrested by troops of the Nigerian Army from the current mop-up actions going on to rid the Sambisa Forest of fleeing elements of Boko Haram.

Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor, told newsmen on Thursday, in Maiduguri, that 17 of those arrested were from Chad while nine are from Niger Republic.

Seven other women from Niger were arrested separately and are being screened to ensure they are not culpable.

The Commander told the news conference that though they had not established the complete culpability of the foreign nationals, high-powered investigation and screening was going on to ensure they are not Boko Haram members.

General Irabor maintained that the mop-up operations would continue to ensure every culpable accomplice of the insurgents are removed from the theatre.

He assured that his troops were on the trail of the kingpings of Boko Haram who have been on the run from ground zero where they were hiding.

Irabor said that his commanders had been working with the humanitarian bodies in the theatre to ensure that more stability is established in terms of security in the Kalabalge area where a large amount of civilians were killed in  an aerial misfire recently.

He said that regardless of any other investigation established to get to the root of the matter, his own panel had been able to report that the strike from the Airforce on the IDP camp was a mistakes.

He said the pilot obviously acted based on the coordinates supplied to him.

He said that from findings in the theatre, 112 people were killed by the misfired bombs while 97 were wounded.

Within the last month, several weapons were mopped up from the Sambisa including equally purchase documents indicating that the insurgents were indeed planning for anti-aircraft guns to increase their campaign against the country.

A truckload containing 278 bags of fertilisers and another of gypsum which could be used to create improvised explosives was equally seized in the theatre during the period under review.

There was a display of a young man who claimed to be a member but whose hands were cut for trying to rebel against their ideology.

The young man, Mohammed Abubakar, was captured by the Shekau faction who ensured his hands were cut for daring to leave the cause which is completely opposed to western principles and education.

About 3,332 civilians captives considered to be suspicion were arrested from the mop-up exercise during the last one month.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
Click Here To See How I PERMANENTLY Solved My Premature Ejaculation And Also Enhanced My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
Overcome Pre-Mature Ejaculation & Last Over 30 Minutes In Bed And Also Add Extra Inches To Your "Size" Without ANY Side Effect Within 30 Days. GUARANTEED!

Related Articles

Copyright © 2017 | Tribune Online