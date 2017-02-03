Army arrested 26 Nigeriens, Chadians for aiding Boko Haram

TWENTY six more foreigners have been arrested by troops of the Nigerian Army from the current mop-up actions going on to rid the Sambisa Forest of fleeing elements of Boko Haram.

Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor, told newsmen on Thursday, in Maiduguri, that 17 of those arrested were from Chad while nine are from Niger Republic.

Seven other women from Niger were arrested separately and are being screened to ensure they are not culpable.

The Commander told the news conference that though they had not established the complete culpability of the foreign nationals, high-powered investigation and screening was going on to ensure they are not Boko Haram members.

General Irabor maintained that the mop-up operations would continue to ensure every culpable accomplice of the insurgents are removed from the theatre.

He assured that his troops were on the trail of the kingpings of Boko Haram who have been on the run from ground zero where they were hiding.

Irabor said that his commanders had been working with the humanitarian bodies in the theatre to ensure that more stability is established in terms of security in the Kalabalge area where a large amount of civilians were killed in an aerial misfire recently.

He said that regardless of any other investigation established to get to the root of the matter, his own panel had been able to report that the strike from the Airforce on the IDP camp was a mistakes.

He said the pilot obviously acted based on the coordinates supplied to him.

He said that from findings in the theatre, 112 people were killed by the misfired bombs while 97 were wounded.

Within the last month, several weapons were mopped up from the Sambisa including equally purchase documents indicating that the insurgents were indeed planning for anti-aircraft guns to increase their campaign against the country.

A truckload containing 278 bags of fertilisers and another of gypsum which could be used to create improvised explosives was equally seized in the theatre during the period under review.

There was a display of a young man who claimed to be a member but whose hands were cut for trying to rebel against their ideology.

The young man, Mohammed Abubakar, was captured by the Shekau faction who ensured his hands were cut for daring to leave the cause which is completely opposed to western principles and education.

About 3,332 civilians captives considered to be suspicion were arrested from the mop-up exercise during the last one month.