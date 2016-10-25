Armed robbery: Police kill one, wound another in gun battle in Enugu

POLICE detectives have shot to death a youth suspected to be an armed robber, wounding another in a gun battle at Inyi community in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Sources close to the state police command said the suspects were dressed in camouflage, adding that the there was information as to the activities of the hoodlums on the expressway which led to their arrest at the border between Enugu and Benue states.

Confirming the story, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebere Amarizu, said the police operatives of the Counter-Terrorism Unit of the command smashed the notorious armed robbery syndicate after a gun duel between the operatives and the hoodlums who dressed in camouflage.”

Amarizu stated: “Police operatives of the Counter-Terrorism Unit of the command on duty on the Enugu -Markudi Road of Nsukka Axis had received a distress call that armed hoodlums had blocked Nsukka Markurdi Road by Inyi in Igboeze North Local Government Area and were wreaking havoc on their victims.

“Following the distress call, operatives swung into action promptly, which resulted in the exchange of gunshots and in the process, one of the armed hoodlums was injured and later confirmed dead by a doctor while the other armed hoodlum identified as one Godwin Okpe from Ogbadigbo Local Government Area of Benue State, dressed in camouflage, is also injured and being revived to held operatives in their investigations.”

The state police spokesman further said others believed to have been touched by the operatives’ bullet escaped with bullet wounds.

“The state command of the Nigeria Police is appealing to members of the public particularly hospital operators/owners to watch out for anyone with suspected bullet injury and report promptly to any nearby police station for necessary action.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects, he said included heavy logs of wood used in blocking the highway, two double-barrel guns fabricated to double as AK 47 rifle, some amount of money believed to have been snatched from their victims, a pair of booth and a torchlight.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ojukwu, has applauded the efforts of his operatives, adding that the command would continue to maintain a functional security for members of the public, as well as motorists on the road.