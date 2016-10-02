_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/rates-trend-high-tightening-stance-n135-7bn-worth-t-bills-auction/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=28704","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

ARFH counsels beauticians on family planning methods

October 02, 2016 / :

THE Association for Reproductive and Family Health (ARFH) has advised the womenfolk to use family planning methods to fight the scourge of gender domination worldwide.

Speaking on a forum tagged ‘Global Female Condom Day 2016’, organised for the Oyo State’s chapter of the Nigeria Beauticians/Hairdressers Association (NBHA), ARFH’s Research Officer for the event, Rasheedat Olakunle, advised women to emancipate themselves from reckless amorous relationship and inordinate procreation by wearing protective condoms during casual sex.

One of the ARFH’s instructors on the occasion, Dr Sola Osinowo, explained that family planning was a veritable avenue to expand women’s fortunes.

Mrs Kemi Oludipo took participants through the proper use of condoms and advised that where there were complications, doubts or worries, they should consult medical experts.

She also dismissed fears that condoms could be cancerous, describing it as an allusion that has no foundation in medical practice.

Leader, NBHA, Oyo State, Mrs Bunmi Adesanya, described the programme as very educating.

“You know the beautician salon is a kind of rendezvous where women discuss their general problems, so taking the campaign on Global Female Condom Day to us is a right step by ARFH,” she said.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
 This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN  Back! CLICK HERE!!!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News