Arewa quit notice unconstitutional, act of collective punishment —Ikimi

The Centre for the Vulnerable and the Underprivileged (CENTREP) has described as unconstitutional and an act of collective punishment the quit notice issued by northern youths for Igbos to vacate northern Nigerian latest October 1.

Executive Director of CENTREP, Oghenejabor Ikimi, in a statement made available to journalists in Warri, Delta State, on Saturday, insisted that the Igbos have inalienable right to self-determination.

While condemning the action of the Arewa youths, Ikimi called on them to tender an apology to the entire country and commended the police authorities for their swift response.

“We believe that the Igbos as an ethnic nationality in the Nigerian federation has a right to self-determination as long as same is done in a peaceful and civilised manner.

“We are not oblivious of the fact that the struggle for self-determination vide a Biafra Republic being championed by some Igbo led groups is perceived by some sections of the country to be a crime.

“We make bold to say that the aforesaid Arewa youth groups quit notice order in the light of the above amounts to collectively punishing the entire Igbo ethnic nationality for the above perceived crime allegedly committed by some Igbo led groups championing the cause of self-determination.

“Collective punishment to say the least under the United Nations Geneva Convention of 1949 has been outlawed and declared a crime against humanity.

“We believe that the quit notice order by the above Arewa youth groups is also an act tantamount to blowing the embers of war which will do us no good as a nation.

“We are not oblivious of the fact that many of the youths who subscribed to the above quit notice order never witnessed the Nigerian civil war which was bitterly fought between 1967 and 1970 and the wanton destruction of lives and properties that followed as some of their parents were still juveniles then.

“We therefore state without mincing words, that every Nigerian has the unfettered right to live in any part of Nigeria under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“There is no doubt that many Igbos have businesses and houses in the North, the same way and manner many Northerners do have businesses and houses in Igbo land.

“We, however, commend the swift and positive response of the Inspector General of Police at nipping in the bud, the unpleasant effects the above quit notice order may spell for the unity of our dear nation.

“We call on the Arewa Elders to denounce the above quit notice order and apologize to the entire nation for the unruly behaviour of their youths,” the human rights activist submitted.