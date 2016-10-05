Aregbesola charges newly installed Olowu on communal clash

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has charged the new Olowu of Elemowu, Oba Sikirullah Omoyeni Ogunleye Oyewale I, on ensuring communal peace in his domain.

He gave the charge while presenting the staff of office and instrument of appointment to the traditional ruler at Ilemowu in Olaoluwa Local Government Area.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, Aregbesola explained that there cannot be any meaningful development in a place where there is no peace, urging the people of the community to join hands with the king to ensure peace and progress in the town.

The governor, who promised to continue to work for the progress and development of the state, emphasised the need for the people to cooperate with the government by paying taxes and levies as at when due.

In his remark, the council Manager of Olaoluwa Local Government Area, Mr Francis Ige thanked Aregbesola for his developmental efforts in the council area, just as he expressed the readiness of the people of the area to continue to support the government.

Responding, the Olowu expressed his gratitude to God and the state government for the honour done him, promising to render selfless service to his people.