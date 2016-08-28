Archbishop urges Christians to trust in God’s power of salvation

THE President, Gospel Baptist Conference of Nigeia and Overseas, Archbishop Magnus Atilade, has called on Nigerians, and Christians in particular, to trust in the power of God as the only way to assure themselves of eternal salvation.

The cleric stated this at a recent convention of the church, held last weekend at Awe, Oyo State.

The convention, which had as its theme, ‘Power from on High,’ witnessed the oupouring of miracles and testimonies.

Taking its theme from Acts1:8, the event was also an avenue for the physical and spiritual manifestation of the Holy Spirit.

According to Atilade, “there are many powers that people may want to trust. However, the only power that never fails is that from on High, which is the power of God.”

Continuing, he stated that “whatever the problems people face, and whatever challenges the country may be passing through, we need to trust God to see us through as He alone has the power to save.”

He urged Christians to never waver in their faith in the face of persecution, but they should rather trust God at all times.