Apple unveils waterproof, wireless iPhone 7 with dual lens camera

After months of anticipation, Apple has finally revealed the iPhone 7 and a new version of its Apple Watch.

The new iPhone 7 will controversially dump the headphone socket in favour of the lightning port and wireless headphones, and boasts longer batter life.

The larger iPhone 7 plus also has a new dual lens camera system, and Apple also unveiled new $159 Airpod wireless headphones – although said it will ship an adapter for older headphones along with lightning headphones in every box.