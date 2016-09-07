Apple unveils waterproof, wireless iPhone 7 with dual lens camera

logo

After months of anticipation, Apple has finally revealed the iPhone 7 and a new version of its Apple Watch.

The new iPhone 7 will controversially dump the headphone socket in favour of the lightning port and wireless headphones, and boasts longer batter life.

The iPhone 7 will be available in two new black colours, and the larger iPhone 7 plus will have a dual lens camera, Tim Cook revealed at an eagerly awaited event in San Francisco.

The larger iPhone 7 plus also has a new dual lens camera system, and Apple also unveiled new $159 Airpod wireless headphones –  although said it will ship an adapter for older headphones along with lightning headphones in every box.

Tim Cook opened the presentation at the the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco with a video of him taking part in a carpool karaoke with James Corden, singing along to One Republic before they were joined by Pharrell to give Cook some fashion advice.

“I’m so glad James got me here on time, I may have lost my voice,” he said, before revealed new episodes of the show will debut on iTunes next year.

In a rare slip, Apple accidentally unveiled the device itself with a tweet minutes before the unveiling – before deleting it seconds later.

The new $159 wireless EarPods have a five hour battery life and recharge by attaching to portable carry case via a Lightning cable – but will be sold separately.

‘The iPhone has become truly a cultural phenomenon,’ Cook said.

“We’ve now sold over a billion of them.

“This makes it the best selling product of its kind in the history of the world.”

“It’s the best iPhone we have ever created – this is iPhone 7,’ said Cook.

“It makes all the things you do every day better.”

It will cost the same as the iPhone 6s, and be available in new larger capacities.

Apple’s Jony Ive revealed the handset’s new aluminium design, before Phil Schiller explained its features.

It comes with a new high gloss ‘jet black’ colour and “invisible” antenna lines.

There is also a second black colour, and Schiller joked “we call it – black.”

It features a newly designed home button which is now customisable and has a new force feedback feature.

It is also now water and dust resistant.

“Even the clumsiest of us don’t have to worry.”

New stereo speakers have also been added to the handset – but the headphone socket has gone.

“We are moving to lightning,’ Schiller said.

“We are including lightning earpods in the box.”

Apple will also include an adapter in the box to alow users with existing headphones to carry on using them.

Apple justified the removal of the jack as a courageous move to ditch a 100-year-old technology and make more space inside the iPhone.

It offered as alternatives a lightning cable earphone and an adapter for the old type, but touted new wireless earphones.

“It makes no sense to tether ourselves with cables to our mobile devices,” said Phil Schiller, senior VP of worldwide marketing, announcing the launch of AirPods, Apple’s own wireless earbuds using the firm’s new wireless W1 chip, and costing $159.

“We’re just at the beginning of a truly wireless future we’ve been working towards for many years,” added chief design officer Jonathan Ive.

