_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/jimmy-jatt-reunites-terry-g-jimmys-jump-off/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2015-polls-not-perfect-better-past-exercises-jega/jega-new4-350/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30530/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Apostolic Church alumni set to lay foundation of permanent worship centre

October 9, 2016 Bola Badmus - Lagos Church News

THE Apostolic Church Students’ Fellowship of Nigeria (TACSFON), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, will hold its 2016 annual alumni reunion with the laying of the foundation for the fellowship’s permanent site.

TACSFON has scheduled the reunion to hold between October 14 and 16, at the institution.

The fellowship’s reunion committee spokesperson, Mr Ezekiel Ayeni, made this known in a statement, saying the gathering is an all-encompassing event that would also stimulate mentoring between the alumni and students on campus.

According to him, the three-day event has the theme, “Back to Bethel,” pointing out that the annual alumni reunion conference had always been a rallying point where all the alumni of the fellowship in Nigeria and in Diaspora gathered once a year on campus for spiritual and physical rejuvenation.

“There shall be diverse degrees of divine encounters during this year’s conference. Brethren will relive old memories in a very special atmosphere,” Ayeni said.

“With a number of renowned clerics billed to minister at the reunion, other activities lined up include drama, mentoring session, novelty match, variety night, faith clinic, among others,” he added.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online