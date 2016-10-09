Apostolic Church alumni set to lay foundation of permanent worship centre

THE Apostolic Church Students’ Fellowship of Nigeria (TACSFON), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, will hold its 2016 annual alumni reunion with the laying of the foundation for the fellowship’s permanent site.

TACSFON has scheduled the reunion to hold between October 14 and 16, at the institution.

The fellowship’s reunion committee spokesperson, Mr Ezekiel Ayeni, made this known in a statement, saying the gathering is an all-encompassing event that would also stimulate mentoring between the alumni and students on campus.

According to him, the three-day event has the theme, “Back to Bethel,” pointing out that the annual alumni reunion conference had always been a rallying point where all the alumni of the fellowship in Nigeria and in Diaspora gathered once a year on campus for spiritual and physical rejuvenation.

“There shall be diverse degrees of divine encounters during this year’s conference. Brethren will relive old memories in a very special atmosphere,” Ayeni said.

“With a number of renowned clerics billed to minister at the reunion, other activities lined up include drama, mentoring session, novelty match, variety night, faith clinic, among others,” he added.