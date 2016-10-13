_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/orubebe-wants-appeal-court-set-aside-conviction/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/gathering-good-governance-condemns-olusola-oke-critics/ad-photo/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
APGA crisis: Reconciliation in view as Obiano wades in

October 13, 2016 CHRISTIAN OKEKE - ABUJA Latest News

Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano

Anambra State governor and chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Willie Obiano, has waded into the leadership crisis rocking the party.

A fresh crisis hit the party after some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja passed a vote-of-no confidence on the national chairman, Ike Oye, and that they had suspended him, alongside two other national officers.

The officers are the deputy national chairman (North), Alhaji Abubakar Adamu and the deputy national chairman (South), Uchenna Okogbuo.

They were accused of gross misconduct, including giving the party’s candidature tickets to non-APGA members without recourse to the constitutional provisions on applying for waiver through the NWC in violation of Article 24 (8) (a) (b); running the party without an approved budget against Article 12 (1) (9) and suspension of Edo State Executive Committee without approval or ratification by the NWC, outside seven other offences.

The national vice chairman (South East), Ozo Nwabueze Okafor, was consequently appointed by the disaffected NWC members as  interim chairman.

However, Nigerian Tribune gathered that the governor met with the aggrieved NWC members in Awka, on Wednesday.

A member of the NWC, who spoke with Nigerian Tribune, said Obiamo, at the meeting, pleaded with them to allow him to handle the matter.

The member said, “We respected him as leader of our party and chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT).”

