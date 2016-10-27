APGA announces end to leadership crisis

The ‎national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, on Thursday , announced that the “minor disagreement” in the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has been resolved.

He spoke at the end of NWC meeting at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja, which, however, was not attended by the aggrieved NWC members who earlier announced that they had suspended the party’s national chairman, Ike Okoye, as well as two others national officers.

The spokesperson of the party said that national ‎stakeholders of the party resolved the impasse.

According to him, the disagreement was resolved at a meeting convened by Anambra Governor‎ and national leader of the party, Willie Obiano in Awka.

Obi-Okoye said the NWC remained committed to the Awka meeting.

He said, “aggrieved members of the NWC of our great party are ‎urged to abide by the said decision and revert to staus quo ante bellum in the the interest of stability and the progress of our great party.”

Answering questions on why the aggrieved NWC members were not in attendance at the Abuja meeting of Thursday , the national publicity secretary said they were duly invited and that few of them wrote in to take excuses.

Announcement of end to the crisis came barely 24 hours after Obiokoye in a statement said a planned emergency NWC‎ meeting would address what he described as the continued acts of indiscipline by the vice chairman, east of the party, Nwabueze Okafor, and apply appropriate disciplinary sanctions in accordance with the party’s constitution.

It appeared, however, that the NWC later took a u-turn and suspended its decision to suspend him and the aggrived NWC members who were against leadership of Ike Okoye.