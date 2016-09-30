APC’s victory has humbled Anenih, Igbinedion, others —Oshiomhole

Edo State governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Thursday declared that the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Wednesday’s governorship election has humbled Chief Tom Ikimi, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin and Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

Governor Oshiomhole, who said Chief Anenih narrowly escaped defeat, however, stated that the APC was committed to dismantling the rigging machine of those he termed political godfathers in the state.

He claimed that Edo is the only state where election had been held in recent times and no life was lost, noting that the victory has concluded his chapter in the struggle to end godfatherism.

Speaking to newsmen after the victory of the APC was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Oshiomhole, who was flanked by leaders of the APC, said the election was the final celebration of political godfathers, who have held the people hostage since 1999.

According to him, “Over the last eight years, we have tried to orientate our people not just the voters but politicians that the season of election rigging, where one or two godfathers write the results, is over and we were committed to dismantling the rigging machine.

“We had a rerun in 2012 with all the godfathers on one side and new forces of change on my side, I won in all the 18 local government areas. Our people have spoken loud and clear that they believe in democracy. They just don’t want to be beneficiaries; they want to be the drivers of the process. This was shown by the way they conducted themselves on the Election Day.

“It is outstanding and remarkable that tensed as the election was with all the predictions the APC out of 18 local governments, we won in 15 decisively.”

“Those who were loudest in making noise, had been revealed where they stand in relation with Edo people.

“We have humbled Chief Tom Ikimi even in the local government he claimed to have created. We defeated Chief Raymond Dokpesi in his polling unit, his Ward and his local government. That reassures that the ruthless deployment of media machinery is not enough to distort or the will of Edo people to determine their choice.

“In Okada, the political family that had boasted that they would continue to govern this state and even compelled the state to adopt them as the Queen of England, whose birthday must be celebrated. In Okada, the APC was the preferred party by the people than that family in Okada.

“There is something unique in the way things have turn out. In Esan land, the senatorial zone of the PDP godfather, we won two out of the five local governments. We gave him a fight that he manages to escape.

He used the factor of his age to play on the emotion of the people. It is a victory for the people of the state. Edo people are now proud that they can now determine who rules them and no one godfather can choose a leader for them. When you look at the propaganda, you will think we have fell for the lion.”