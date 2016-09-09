APC ready for election but… —Oyegun

NATIONAL chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on Thursday, said the party is ready for the governorship election in Edo State.

He, however, urged security agents to put modalities in place in order to ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was prevented from perpetrating violence during the election.

“I must confess that I am stunned, surprised, suspicious and even beginning to wonder if the security concerns expressed by security agents is not beginning to play itself out.

“But whatever happens, we have to prepare ourselves. INEC is the final arbiter on this issue. I have to make two appeals. Security agents must do everything humanly possible to make sure that the security threats that they perceived, some of which some of us as party leaders have come across, are contained.

“I think in the interest of the nation, they will do everything they possibly can to make sure that the fear that has been expressed do not materialise, because we take their views seriously.

“Secondly, (my) appeal will be to the voters of Edo State not to be distracted by the seeming contradictions and confusions by fears of insecurity.

“We have been ready for the elections, even though we heard rumours of threats, but as civilians, we did not know it was as grave as this.

“As APC, we are ready, we are very confident of victory. We have a wise electorate who will vote for performance and continuity of that performance,” he said.