APC no longer entertaining with loot recovery ―PDP

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mocked the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) government for allegedly ceasing the celebration of loot recovery since the Osborne Road find which the opposition party said belonged to the ruling party sponsors and leaders.

The PDP accused the APC government of ridiculing the whistle-blower policy and others initiated by the PDP administration.

In a series of tweets in its verified twitter handle, OfficialPDPNig, on Friday, the party observed that the promise the ruling party made to Nigerians was to reverse all the policies of the preceding administration.

Following a tip-off from a whistle blower, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in April stormed a block of flats on Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, where it recovered $43.4million, £27,800 and N23.2million.

The controversial discovery was later claimed by the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) which had argued that it was meant for a covert operation.

Unconvinced by the argument, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the suspension of the the Director General of the agency, Ayo Oke, and subsequently set up a three-man investigation panel headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to unravel the circumstances surrounding the stashing away of the fund.

Even though the panel was given two weeks to complete its assignment which expired on May 7, 2017, it is yet to submit the report.

The PDP has now said that since what looked like an embarrassment to the administration, it has refrained from further celebrating loot recovery.

According to the PDP, “The @APCNigeria led government is no longer entertaining Nigerians with the so called “loot recovery” since the Lagos imbroglio

“It is now clear that the perceived owners of monies found in Osborne Rod, Lagos, are APC election sponsors and leaders.

“The ruling @APCNigeria has ridiculed the whistleblowing policy as it did to all policies formulated by the PDP government.

“The ‘Change’ @APCNigeria promised Nigerians is to reverse all good policies of the PDP to suffering, pain and uncertainties.”

The opposition party also regretted that the debt profile of the country has reached all time high at N19.1trillion as it accused the APC government of gradually mortgaging the future of the country.

The party added: “The debt profile of the country has risen to N19.1tr as at May 31, 2017, according to the Debt Management Office (DMO)

“The @APCNigeria administration is gradually selling the future of this country by this unsustainable debts with no tangible projects.

“The ‘Change’ @APCNigeria promised Nigerians is to reverse all good policies of the PDP to suffering, pain and uncertainties.”