APC moves to probe Timi Frank over attacks on Oyegun

IN what appears a move to check his persistent attack on the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party, on Wednesday, set up a five-man disciplinary committee to investigate its deputy national publicity secretary, Comrade Timi Frank.

Frank had recently insisted that the national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, should resign, in solidarity with earlier calls by national leader of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu and former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The committee, at a briefing with newsmen, said it would probe Frank over a petition it allegedly received from a member of the party in Akwa-Ibom State, Mr Aneka Akpabio.

The committee was set up by the national vice chairman, South-South, Utufam Etah, and had Solomon Edoja as chairman, Ben Davidson Opute as secretary, Dr Wilson Samuel, Dan Akpan and Tony Odey as members.

Frank and the petitioner would be invited by the committee.

Chairman of the committee, Edoja, promised to make its proceedings open to the public.

“We are going to sit in the public. People will be allowed to come and watch our proceedings,” he said, adding that the committee has two weeks to report to regional office of the party.

Asked what the committee would do should Frank fail to appear before it, Edoja said: “He is a honourable (member). He is a national officer of the party and, we expect him by all standards, that he will come, as a honourable man, a respected member of the party, he will want to show the way.”