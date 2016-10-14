APC inaugurates campaign team

The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, inaugurated a 49-man campaign committee for the November governorship election in Ondo State, led by the Plateau State governor, Mr Simon Lalong.

The committee has Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yusuf Lasun, nine governors and nine ministers as well as members of the National Assembly, former governors and others as members.

The campaign committee was inaugurated by the APC national chairman, Chief John Oyegun, who tasked the committee members to work for the victory of the party in the election.

According to him, “I call it challenging because of the special circumstances that has brought us to this point today. Otherwise, Ondo State is ripe for the taking and added to the APC progressive family.

“The challenge I am passing on to you today is the obvious challenge that arose at the primaries. But I trust that you and your team will overcome those difficulties and deliver Ondo to APC family,” he stated.

However, the candidate of the party, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, said the party is sure of victory in the election.

According to him, “we are sure footed in this election. We are gaining grounds. Virtually all our members have come back. The full leadership of the party remains in the APC and all of us are now working together.

“I want to believe that my chances are very bright. We do not have any doubt that by the grace of God, we will win.

“We have the full support of our members who are members of the House of Representatives. All of them won elections. We can be sure that the victory is certain although we have a lot of work to do,” he stated.