APC crisis: Oyegun gets 14 days ultimatum

The brewing crisis in the ranks of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to be escalating as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Comrade Timi Frank has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun to resolve the crisis or face a revolt.

Frank, who asked to be addressed as the acting national publicity Secretary of the party said in an interview with Sunday Tribune that he, as a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC was issuing the ultimatum on behalf of the “silent majority” of NWC members.

He also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to break his silence and intervene in the brewing crisis.

According to Frank, Oyegun must come out within 14 days to address the allegations made against him by the former Governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and also ensure the issues delaying the inauguration of the Board of Trustees are resolved.

“I challenge Chief Oyegun to come forward and respond to the allegations made against him by Tinubu. He should not waste time. I know what Oyegun is looking for is protection from Mr. President which is not necessary. These are personal accusations.

“I give him 14 days ultimatum to respond to Tinubu. Failure to do that, I will mobilise party members to demand answers to the questions. Again if he doesn’t call NEC meeting in 14 days, I will mobilise members of the party to hold one. I know that what is needed is only two thirds of members and we will get that, ” Frank said.

According to him, the last time the party held a NEC meeting was six months ago, adding that the constitution provides that the NEC meet at least quarterly.

He said further: “Oyegun should call an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee now. The last time we held a meeting was six months ago. We should be holding meetings quarterly but we should not even wait for stipulated time.

“The chairman is also responsible for the non inauguration of BoT. Why has he not called a meeting to resolve the issue of BoT. But he wants to be there and run the affairs solely. The BoT is an important organ of the party. Call it whatever name you want, we must inaugurate it because if the organ is operating I would have taken my case there.”

He also questioned the decision of the party under Oyegun to deny those holding deputy positions the chance of acting when the person holding the substantive position is not available.

The National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, however, refused to join issues with Frank, declaring that he would not join issues with a member of his party.

However, in an interview with Sunday Tribune, a chieftain of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, decried the crisis in the APC and insisted that the crisis erupted as part of a ploy to reduce Tinubu’s influence and rubbish the Yoruba.

Chief Adebanjo, who spoke to Sunday Tribune, said that the APC may not survive the crisis as a united entity.

“On the issue of APC, what Buhari and co have done to Tinubu… it is not Tinubu they are fighting.

I want you to understand that I don’t support that.

“It is the Yoruba they are fighting and we warned Tinubu and he can now see.”

According to him, the plan is to reduce Tinubu’s influence in Yoruba land and also relegate the Yoruba nation.

“Listen, they want to decimate his power in Yoruba land. ecause he is the one people are now saying he is leading the Yoruba, by the time they subjugate him, we are the only region the North has not been able to penetrate, Then they would be able to control the country. We can see it and we warned Tinubu…

“We should be on our guard, all I am saying is that the Yoruba should be united. We are not going to leave Tinubu to be disgraced, I can tell Buhari that.

“It is not Tinubu that he his fighting, it is the Yoruba. I am not one of those who take solace in the way he is being disgraced, he might deserve it but I am on my guard. The Yoruba must be on guard. It is policy of divide rule that Buhari is adopting.”