APC commends Akeredolu on plans to link Ondo coastal communities with Lagos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lauded Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, of Ondo State’s plan to construct a 50-kilometre road that will link the coastal communities in the state with Lagos State.

According to a statement signed in Lagos by Prince Abayomi Adesanya, the state APC publicity secretary, the project was described the project as “laudable and remarkable.”

Akeredolu had, on April 5, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to construct the road, which is expected to connect Araromi Seaside in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State with Akodo in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State, and also to be completed within two and half years.

Adesanya said: “The people of Ilaje and the Niger-Delta thanks Akeredolu and NDDC for this laudable stride.”

“Once this project is completed the people can now travel to Lagos by road in less than an hour, as against the usual four to five hours being spent through other roads to Lagos.”