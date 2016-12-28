APC chieftain, Senator Francis Okpozo, dies

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress in Delta State, Senator Francis Okpozo, has died.

Senator Okpozo was said to have lost his life at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) on Monday night after a brief illness.

Okpozo from Ozoro Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, was the deputy speaker of the old Bendel State House of Assembly under the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) and was later elected to the Senate on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 1992.