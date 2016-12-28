_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/12/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/apc-chieftain-senator-francis-okpozo-dies/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/newsletter-signup/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/apc-chieftain-senator-francis-okpozo-dies/senator-francis-okposo/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/43822/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

APC chieftain, Senator Francis Okpozo, dies

December 28, 2016 Banji Aluko - Benin City  Latest News

Senator Francis Okposo

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress in Delta State, Senator Francis Okpozo, has died.

Senator Okpozo was said to have lost his life at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) on Monday night after a brief illness.

Okpozo from Ozoro Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, was the deputy speaker of the old Bendel State House of Assembly under the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) and was later elected to the Senate on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 1992.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
Are You A 1-MInute MAN?, End PREMATURE EJACULATION And SMALL MANHOOD Naturally, In 1 Click!
How To Find Out If Your Husband, Wife , Boyfriend, Girlfriend Is Cheating On You
Click Here To See How I PERMANENTLY Solved My Premature Ejaculation And Also Enhanced My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online