Anichebe savours Moyes’ reunion at Sunderland

Nigeria striker, Victor Anichebe has said he is delighted to reunite with his former manager at Everton David Moyes at Sunderland.

Anichebe, who joined Sunderland on a year’s deal as a free agent until the end of the season after his contract at West Bromwich Albion was not renewed had played under Moyes between 2006 and 2013.

Anichebe is being brought in as emergency cover after an injury to Italian Fabio Borini left Jermain Defoe as the club’s only recognised striker.

Anichebe, who made more than 130 appearances under Moyes at Everton, said his relationship with the Scot had tipped the scales in favour of joining the Black Cats.

“He (Moyes) brought me through as a young player and was a big factor in me coming here,” the striker told the Sunderland website (www.safc.com).

“I had a few options in England and Europe but the manager was a huge pull for me. He knows me inside out and I feel like he can get the best out of me.”

The Nigeria international was released by West Bromwich Albion in July after failing to score in 14 appearances in all competitions last season.