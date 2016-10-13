Angry youths set police station ablaze in Benue

THE death of middle-aged man and commercial motorcycle rider, identified as Gabriel Saa, early Wednesday triggered protest leading to the razing of a police station in Awajir, Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State.

In the process, many property, including a police station were said to have been destroyed by the angry youths.

Metro learnt that trouble started when a police patrol team had engaged some youths in the area in a running battle over collection of illegal toll in the area and in the midst of the confusion, a bullet was fired from one of the guns of the policemen, killing a motorcyclist who was riding at the time.

According to the source, “the young man was not part of those who had issues with the police; he was just riding past the area when the gunshot was fired and he was killed instantly.”

Confirming the report, state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Moses Yamu, regretted the death of the motorcyclist, stating that the trigger of a police riffle was pulled by one of the youths who engaged the police in a scuffle.

Yamu disclosed that the death of the young man infuriated the youths of the community, who marched to the Awajir police station, setting it ablaze.

Yamu said “some police officers attached to Awajir police station were on patrol in the area on Wednesday when they stumbled on some youths who were tormenting trouble in the area.

“Our men stormed the scene and tried to resolve the matter, but one Ukum Aumer grabbed the gun of one of our men, trying to disarm him and in the process, mistakenly pulled the trigger and released a shot, a stray bullet, which unfortunately hit the okada rider, who was not close to the scene of the incident.”

Yamu disclosed that the death of the young man infuriated the youths of the community who became irate and marched to the Awajir police station, setting it ablaze.

“The irate mob also burnt a private vehicle belonging to a serving police Officer in the area. In mist of the confusion one of the protesting youths also grabbed the gun of a sergeant and fled the scene.”

Yamu said calm had returned to the community after a delegation of the Police Commissioner, Bashir Makama visited the area yesterday.