Anger, tension as masquerades attack Catholic priest in Nsukka

SERIES of condemnation have greeted the attack on a Catholic priest, Reverend Father Lawrence Ezeugwu, by masquerades in Nsukka, Anambra State.

One of those condemning the act is the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), a Non Governmental Organisation in a statement issued in Ibadan, on Tuesday, describing the attack as barbaric and crude.

It will be recalled that Ezeugwu was reportedly attacked on March 29 in Nsukka and beaten to a state of coma by a group of masquerades popularly called `Oriokpa’, which barricaded the road at Ugwuoyia, Nsukka.

“We appeal to the Inspector-General of Police, Malam Ibrahim Idris, to ensure that the masquerades who attacked the Catholic priest are duly punished,” the group said.

In his own reaction, The Bishop of Nsukka Catholic Diocese, Professor Godfrey Onah, last Sunday, said any masquerader that blocks the roads, beats and extorts money from people should be treated as terrorist and cultist.

Onah made the assertion at a church service in Nsukka, while commenting on the beating of a seminarian by a group of masqueraders called “Oriokpa’’ in Nsukka.

According to him, the law enforcement agents should treat any masquerader that blocks the roads, beats and extorts money from people as terrorist and cultist.

“It is unfortunate that in this 21st century, some youths in Nsukka area will cover their faces, block the roads, beat and extort money from people who are going about their legitimate businesses.

“The security agents should treat these criminals, who hide under the guise of masquerade as a culture to harass and harm law-abiding citizens, as terrorists and cultists,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Police Command has warned masquerades and their assistants against assault, molestation and intimidation of Nigerians in the state under whatever guise.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, gave the warning in a statement in Enugu.

Amaraizu said that the police would arrest anyone caught committing any offence under the guise of masquerade shows.

He said that the command had continued to say that people’s rights should not be infringed upon in any show or festivity.

He advised communities to celebrate their culture and masquerade festivities within the confines of the law.

“The police have frowned at the report received concerning the alleged recklessness of some masquerades and their assistants on the issue of assault, molestation and intimidation of good people of the state.

“Anyone caught committing offence or wrecking havoc on members of the public under the guise of masquerade festivities will be promptly arrested and prosecuted,’’ he said.