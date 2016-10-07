Amosun urges voters to troop out for Ogun LG poll

The Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Thursday, urged the electorate participate in the election into the 20 Local Government and 37 Local Council Development Areas tomorrow.

He also assured that his administration would fulfill all promises made during campaign towards rebuilding the state.

He spoke at Ijebu -Ode Local Government while on a tour of all the senatorial districts in the state.

“The creation of LCDAs will bring proximity of government to the grassroot people and it will also bring more employment opportunities, progress and development. I am aware of all the challenges we are facing and we have been taken care of it but we know it’s not enough, we will continue to do the best.

“Come out on Saturday and vote, he urged.”