_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/protesters-invade-police-station-burial-corporal/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/cadet-inspectors-cry-delayed-promotion/man-cartoon/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/29731/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Amosun urges voters to troop out for Ogun LG poll

October 7, 2016 Olayinka Olukoya-Abeokuta Latest News

The Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Thursday, urged the electorate participate in the election into the 20 Local Government and 37 Local Council Development Areas tomorrow.

He also assured that his administration would fulfill all promises made during campaign towards rebuilding the state.

He spoke at Ijebu -Ode Local Government while on a tour of all the senatorial districts in the state.

“The creation of LCDAs will bring proximity of government to the grassroot people and it will also bring more employment opportunities, progress and development. I am aware of all the challenges we are facing and we have been taken care of it but we know it’s not enough, we will continue to do the best.

“Come out on Saturday and vote, he urged.”

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online