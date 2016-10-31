_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/rotary-club-provides-health-services-basorun-residents/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/health-benefits-of-onions/onion-2/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/todays-special/"}}_ap_ufee
Amosun launches Araya in Ogun West

October 31, 2016 Community News

Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has charged indigenes and residents of Ogun West Senatorial District to take advantage of the Community Health Insurance Scheme and support gobvernment to ensure its success.

Amosun gave the charge during the launch of the programme  otherwise known as Araya in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area of the state.

Senator Amosun, represented by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Honourable Suraju Adekunbi, said the  programme was a fulfillment of his  electoral promise to deliver qualitative healthcare to the people.

He explained that the programme would take care of children under five years and indigent pregnant women.

“The scale up programme of  Araya scheme being launched today in Yewa land is meant to give fillip to  affordable and efficient healthcare service delivery by taking it to the doorsteps of our people, particularly rural dwellers,” he said.

In his welcome address, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, disclosed that the pilot scheme of the programme was launched in 2014 by the state governor.

Ipaye noted that government had provided equipment and human resources needed to make the project a success notwithstanding the global economic recession, that accredited health management officials were available at the primary health centres and other designated places.

He applauded the state assembly for its continuous support, especially at ensuring the domestication of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in the state.

In his remarks, the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, commended the state government for the scheme and urged residents of the area to register in order to benefit from the programme.

In their separate comments, Senator (Mrs) Iyabo Anisulowo and the state Commissioner for Forestry, Chief Kolawole Lawal, said the scheme would reduce child and maternal mortality and promote the overall well-being of the people.

